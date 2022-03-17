

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Dutch jobless rate declined to the lowest since 2003 and employment grew in February, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted ILO jobless rate for the 15-75 year old age group fell to 3.4 percent in February from 3.6 percent in January. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 4.7 percent.



The number of unemployed persons decreased to 336,000 in February from 354,000 in the preceding month.



The youth unemployment rate, applicable to those aged between 15 to 25 years, decreased to 7.3 percent in February from 7.6 percent in January.



The number of people aged 15 to 75 years in work increased by an average of 18,000 per month to 9.4 million in the three months to February, the agency said.







