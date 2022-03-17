

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's unemployment and the jobless rate rose in the fourth quarter, data from the labor force survey from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Thursday.



The jobless rate increased to 13.2 percent in the fourth quarter from 13.0 percent in the third quarter. In the same quarter last year, the unemployment rate was 16.2 percent.



The number of unemployed persons increased by 0.3 percent to 617,431 in the fourth quarter.



The number of employed persons declined by 1.6 percent to 4.053 million in the fourth quarter.



In the fourth quarter, the labor market was affected by specific regulatory measures regarding the operation of businesses as well as by measures taken to protect public health and tackle the Covid-19 pandemic in the whole country.







