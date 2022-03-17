

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Brink's Company (BCO), Thursday said Mark Eubanks, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, effective May 6, 2022.



Current CEO and Presient Doug Pertz will transition to executive chairman of the board.



Further, Mike Herling, who has served as chairman since 2016 and as a director since 2009, will become the board's independent lead director. The board also nominated Eubanks as a director for election at the 2022 annual meeting of shareholders.



Eubanks had joined Brink's in September 2021 as part of the company's previously announced CEO succession plan. Prior to joining Brink's, Eubanks served as president, Europe, Middle East and Africa for Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS). Before joining Otis Worldwide, Eubanks was group president, electrical products for Eaton Corporation, with global responsibility for six operating divisions with total annual revenue of approximately $6 billion.







