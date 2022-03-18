

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Investec plc (INVP.L), on Friday, announced that it now expects fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings to be in the range of 51p per share - 55p per share, compared to the previously communicated range of 48p per share - 53p per share.



For the year ending 31 March 2022, the Group projects adjusted operating profit before tax of £642 million - £683 million, and headline earnings between 49p and 53p per share.



FY22 adjusted operating profit for the Southern African business is expected to be at least 30% ahead of the prior year in Rands, and the UK business' adjusted operating profit is expected to be at least 120% higher than the prior year.



The company further stated it is 'well capitalised with strong liquidity, above Board approved minimums, and is well positioned to pursue identified growth opportunities.'



Investec also cautioned that the outlook may be affected by uncertainty arising from the likely impacts of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on the global economy and financial markets.







