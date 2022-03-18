

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's FXswede AB is recalling about 5000 units of ToolGuards Portable water immersion heaters citing shock, electrocution and fire risks, U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.



The recall involves ToolGuards portable water immersion heaters with a built-in thermostat. The recalled heaters have TOOLGUARDS, Model TG_IMH_01 and Batch Number PO100301 printed on a silver label on the black plastic base of the unit.



The product is used to heat water in foot baths, pools, water buckets, and similar locations.



The heaters, manufactured in China, were imported by FXswede and sold at Amazon.com from December 2021 through February 2022 for about $45.



According to the agency, the water immersion heater can overheat, melt or catch fire, posing shock, electrocution and fire hazards.



The recall was initiated after the company received 19 reports of the recalled water immersion heaters overheating, melting or catching fire and two reports of consumers being shocked.



Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled portable water immersion heaters and contact FXswede AB for a full refund.



In similar recalls, the Jewelry Channel Inc., dba Shop LC, of Austin, Texas, recently recalled about 4,500 units of Shop LC personal electric space heaters after receiving two reports of the electric heaters overheating.







