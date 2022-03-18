

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's jobless rate decreased in February after rising sharply in the previous month, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.



The jobless rate fell to 7.9 percent in February from 8.3 percent in January. In the same month last year, unemployment rate was 7.3 percent.



The number of unemployed persons decreased to 434,700 in February from 457,800 in the previous month.



The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, rose to 24.2 percent in February from 22.5 percent in the prior month.



The employment rate decreased to 67.9 percent in February from 67.0 percent in January. The number of employed persons rose to 5.101 million from 5.030 million in the previous month.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the unemployment rate was 7.7 percent in February.







