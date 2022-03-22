

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Top Quality Produce, Inc. has recalled all cases of 200g/7.05oz package of Enoki Mushroom, product of Taiwan due to the Listeria Monocytogenes contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recalled item comes in a 200g/7.05oz with clear and green plastic bag, labeled with 'Taiwan Enoki Mushroom' in English and Chinese. The affected products with UPC Code 848180019661 were sold during 3/1/22-3/16/22.



Last week, California-based T Fresh Co. called back its 5.25oz (150g) & 7.5oz (200g) Enoki Mushroom grown in China due to the potential to be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.



Listeria Monocytogenes is a bacterium which can cause serious illness and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail of elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.



Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, but the infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.



In similar recalls citing Listeria concerns, Los Angeles, California-based Golden Medal Mushroom Inc. in early February called back all cases of its 200g/7.05-ounce packages and 150g/5.25-ounce packages of Enoki Mushrooms.



Fruit Fresh Up, Inc. early this week called back all fresh cut fruit and vegetable products and ready to eat dips processed at the company's Depew, New York production facilities.



Colton, California-based Boyd Specialties, LLC in early March also called back around 1,634 pounds of ready-to-eat or RTE jerky products for Listeria concerns.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de