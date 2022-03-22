

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's jobless rate declined and employment continued to grow in February, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



The unemployment rate for the 15 to 74 age group declined to 6.7 percent in February from 8.3 percent in the same month last year. In January, the unemployment rate was 7.5 percent and it was 6.7 percent in December.



The number of unemployed persons decreased by 40,000 to 185,000 in February from 224,000 in the last year.



The employment rate rose to 72.7 percent in February from 70.0 percent in the same month last year. The number of employed persons rose by 89,000 from a year ago to 2.57 million.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the unemployment rate fell to 6.8 percent in February from 6.9 percent in the previous month.







