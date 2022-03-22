

PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - Carnival Corp. (CCL) reported Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at -$1.89 billion, or -$1.66 per share. This compares with -$1.97 billion, or -$1.80 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5300% to $1.62 billion from $0.03 billion last year.



Carnival Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$1.89 Bln. vs. -$1.97 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$1.66 vs. -$1.80 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.62 Bln vs. $0.03 Bln last year.



