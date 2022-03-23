

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Wednesday, following the broadly positive cues overnight from Wall Street, extending mostly solid momentum with support from the technology stocks, largely shrugging off US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments a day earlier suggesting the central bank may raise interest rates more aggressively. Asian Markets closed mostly higher on Tuesday.



However, the escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and stringent sanctions imposed on Russia by the Western countries rendered the mood cautious.



The Australian stock market is modestly higher on Wednesday, extending the gains in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 just below the 7,400 level, following the broadly positive cues overnight from Wall Street, and on the back of strong gains in technology stocks which mirrored the tech-heavy Nasdaq.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 30.20 points or 0.41 percent to 7,371.20, after touching a high of 7,380.80 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 37.20 points or 0.49 percent to 7,657.90. Australian stocks ended significantly higher on Tuesday.



Among major miners, OZ Minerals, Mineral Resources and BHP Group are losing 1.5 percent each, while Rio Tinto is edging down 0.5 percent and Fortescue Metals is edging down 0.1 percent.



Oil stocks are mixed. Origin Energy is adding 1.5 percent and Santos is edging up 0.3 percent, while Woodside Petroleum is edging down 0.2 percent and Beach energy is losing up almost 3 percent.



In the tech space, WiseTech Global and Xero are gaining more than 2 percent each, while Block is soaring almost 9 percent, Appen is rising almost 3 percent and Zip is surging more than 7 percent.



Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank, ANZ Banking and National Australia Bank are adding almost 1 percent each, while Westpac is edging up 0.4 percent and ANZ Banking are gaining more than 1 percent.



Among gold miners, Gold Road Resources and Newcrest Mining are losing more than 1 percent each, while Resolute Mining is slipping almost 3 percent, Northern Star Resources is down almost 2 percent and Evolution Mining is sliding more than 2 percent.



In other news, shares of Fisher and Paykel are slipping more than 6 percent after it issued a warning about the impact of rising freight costs on margins. The ventilator giant also forecast weak full-year revenues.



Shares in Plenti are soaring 10.5 percent after the digital lender raised forecast for cash net profit after tax for the six months to March.



In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.747 on Wednesday.



The Japanese stock market is sharply higher on Wednesday, extending the gains for a seventh straight session, with the Nikkei 225 just below the 28,000 mark, following the broadly positive cues overnight from Wall Street, and as Japan fully lifted the COVID quasi-emergency measures in 18 prefectures, with the country having no emergency measures in place for the first time since January 8.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index closed the morning session at 27,947.26, up 723.15 points or 2.66 percent, after touching a high of 27,980.35 earlier. Japanese stocks closed sharply higher on Tuesday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is soaring more than 8 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is gaining almost 4 percent. Among automakers, Honda is adding more than 2 percent and Toyota is gaining more than 3 percent.



In the tech space, Screen Holdings is gaining more than 3 percent, Advantest is adding more than 4 percent and Tokyo Electron is up more than 3 percent.



In the banking sector, Mizuho Financial and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial are gaining more than 1 percent each, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding 1.5 percent.



Among the major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric, Sony and Panasonic are adding almost 2 percent each, while Canon is gaining almost 1 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Daiichi Sankyo is soaring more than 6 percent and TDK is surging almost 5 percent, while Keyence and Taiyo Yuden are gaining more than 4 percent each. Olympus, NEC and Japan Exchange Group are adding almost 4 percent each, while Nissan Motor, Hitach and Shin-Etsu Chemical are up more than 3 percent each.



Conversely, JCG Holdinga and Dai Nippon Printing are losing more than 2 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 120 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong is gaining 1.7 percent, while China, Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia and Taiwan are higher by between 0.2 and 0.9 percent each. New Zealand and Indonesia are down 1.1 and 0.1 percent, respectively.



On Wall Street, stocks showed a strong move to the upside during trading on Tuesday, more than offsetting the pullback seen in the previous session. The major averages all climbed firmly into positive territory, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the way higher.



The major averages gave back some ground after reaching new highs going into the close of trading. The Dow advanced 254.47 points or 0.7 percent to 34,807.46, the Nasdaq spiked 270.36 points or 2 percent to 14,108.82 and the S&P 500 jumped 50.43 points or 1.1 percent to 4,511.61.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.5 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index jumped by 1 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures ended lower Tuesday, weighed down by reports that European Union foreign ministers are split on the issue of banning Russian oil. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April settled lower by $0.36 or 0.3 percent at $111.76 a barrel on the expiration day.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

