

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) reported that its fiscal year underlying operating profit increased to 129.6 million pounds from 126.1 million pounds, prior year. Underlying earnings per share was 135.2 pence compared to 130.3 pence.



For the year ended 31 December 2021, profit before tax from continuing operations declined to 82.7 million pounds from 103.7 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 93.5 pence compared to 117.7 pence.



Revenue declined to 850.7 million pounds from 859.8 million pounds. On an organic basis, revenue grew 4.2%, for the fiscal year.



For fiscal 2022, the Group expects strong year on year organic revenue growth driven primarily by Maritime and Intelligence & Communications.



The Ultra Board remains committed to working with Advent/Cobham and other relevant stakeholders to deliver a successful closing of the acquisition. However, the Board no longer expects completion of the transaction in first quarter, 2022.



The Board noted that interim dividend of 16.2 pence per share will be the only 2021 dividend, and no final dividend will be paid to shareholders while the acquisition remains pending.







