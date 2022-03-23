

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halma Plc (HLMA.L), a British safety equipment maker, said in a trading update on Wednesday that it expects earnings for the fiscal 2022 to be in line with market expectations, citing increasing demand across the group.



For the 12-month period to March 31, the company expects its adjusted pre-tax profit to be 300.7 million pounds - 313.4 million pounds, with a consensus of 306.5 million pounds.



The Group also projects to report an additional sequential improvement in revenue for the six-month period to March and a substantial revenue growth for the financial year as a whole.







