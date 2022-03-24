

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. durable goods orders for February and weekly jobless claims for the week ended March 19 are due at 8:30 am ET Thursday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it held steady against the euro and the yen, it fell against the pound and the franc.



The greenback was worth 121.63 against the yen, 1.0981 against the euro, 1.3196 against the pound and 0.9309 against the franc as of 8:25 am ET.







