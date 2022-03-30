

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Liberty Fruit Co., Inc.is recalling certain packages containing cantaloupe for potential contamination with Salmonella, according to a statement by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA.



The recall involves products packaged in 4 oz, 8 oz, 16 oz and 32 oz as well as 5 lb clear plastic containers marked Fruit Medley, Fruit Tray, Fruit Salad, Cantaloupe Chunks, Hawaiian Blend, and Melon Medley. The products are marketed under the label Liberty Fruit Co., Inc. and/or Carol's Cuts.



The recalled products were distributed to retail stores and foodservice operations in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa and Nebraska. The expiration dates marked on the labels range from March 21, 2022 to March 26, 2022.



The recall is being initiated after a routine collection sample and analysis by the FDA resulted in a positive test for Salmonella.



However, the company confirmed that no illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the recalled products.



The company has urged consumers who have purchased these products to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. It also warned consumers not to consume them.



Salmonella is a bacterium that can cause illness and sometimes death in humans and animals, particularly children, very old people, or those with weak immune systems. The symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever.



Last October, the FDA had commenced an investigation related to a multistate outbreak of salmonella infections linked to whole, fresh onions. The outbreak had then resulted in 652 illnesses in consumers across the U.S., with 129 hospitalizations and no deaths spanning around 37 states.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CANTALOUPE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de