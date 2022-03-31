

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Infrastructure Plc (3IN.L), an investment company, on Thursday said in a pre-close update that it is moving ahead with its previous expectations to deliver dividend target for the fiscal 2022.



In addition, until now, the Group has confirmed that the impact of ongoing war in Ukraine on its portfolio companies is limited.



For the fiscal 2022, the company said it expects to meet its dividend target of 10.45 pence per share, with a year-on-year increase of 6.6 percent.



The Group also clarified that neither 3i Infrastructure, nor any of its portfolio firms, has any direct exposure to Russia or Ukraine.



However, with regard to the two portfolio companies, Ionisos and Infinis, there are commercial relationships with Russian companies which, when ceased, would have only minor impact for those portfolio firms pending replacement by third parties.



To date, it further clarified that the impact of Russian invasion in Ukraine and the economic sanctions imposed by the U.S. and its allies against the incursion on portfolio companies has been limited.







