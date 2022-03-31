

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's unemployment dropped to the lowest in nearly two years in February, data published by the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.



The jobless rate fell to 8.5 percent in February from 8.6 percent in January. This was the lowest rate since April 2020, when it stood at 7.5 percent.



The employment rate came in at 59.6 percent versus 59.3 percent in the previous month.



The unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24 was 24.2 percent, down from 24.8 percent a month ago. The rate was the lowest since May 2009.



Data showed that the number of overall unemployed decreased by 30,000 from the prior month and employment increased by 81,000.







