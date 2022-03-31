

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Intel Corp. announced an agreement to acquire Granulate Cloud Solutions Ltd., an Israel-based developer of real-time continuous optimization software. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022. Granulate's approximately 120 employees will be integrated into Intel's Datacenter and AI business unit.



The company said the acquisition of Granulate will help cloud and data center customers maximize compute workload performance and reduce infrastructure and cloud costs.



Intel and Granulate's relationship began in late 2019, when Granulate was part of the first graduating class of Intel Ignite, a startup accelerator program.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

INTEL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de