

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Casino Guichard Perrachon SA or Casino Group (CGUIY.PK), a French retailer, said on Tuesday that it has sold its remaining shares in the real estate firm Mercialys for 86 million euros through a total return swap or TRS.



The disposed stake is 10.3 percent of the Mercialys equity. With this the company no longer has any voting rights in Mercialys.



Casino's move follows the disposal of 6.5 percent of Mercialys equity through a TRS completed in February.







