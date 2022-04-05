

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Go-Ahead Group Plc (GOG.L) said the Group will reinstate its pre-COVID dividend policy of paying a dividend to shareholders equivalent to between 50% and 75% of underlying earnings per share from fiscal 2022. The Board plans to recommend a dividend of not less than 50 pence in respect of the year ending 2 July 2022.



For the medium-term, the Group targets: an increase in annual revenue to around 4 billion pounds, up by around 30%; and an increase in annual operating profit to at least 150 million pounds.



Also, the Group has reaffirmed its commitment to reduce carbon emissions by 75% by 2035.







