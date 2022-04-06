

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - EV Digital Invest AG, the operator of the online real estate investment platform Engel & Völkers Digital Invest, is planning an initial public offering in Germany and private placements outside Germany. The company targets the listing of its shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in second quarter of 2022. The IPO is expected to consist of new shares from a capital increase with targeted proceeds of up to approximately 7 million euros.



The company said the proceeds from the sale of new shares will primarily be used for the organic and inorganic growth strategy. Currently, the members of the company's management team holds a total of around 6.7% and the main shareholder Versorgungswerk der Zahnärztekammer Berlin holds around 93.3% of the company's shares.







