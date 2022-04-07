

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $218.4 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $281.4 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Conagra Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $278.7 million or $0.58 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $2.91 billion from $2.77 billion last year.



Conagra Brands Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $218.4 Mln. vs. $281.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.45 vs. $0.58 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.58 -Revenue (Q3): $2.91 Bln vs. $2.77 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.64 Full year EPS guidance: $2.35



