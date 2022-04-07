

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, branded food company Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) provided its adjusted earnings and organic net sales growth guidance for the fourth quarter. The company also lowered its adjusted earnings outlook for the full-year 2022.



The updated guidance reflects expectations for continued top line strength, higher cost of goods sold inflation, and the timing of additional pricing actions.



Organic net sales growth is now expected to be higher than previously anticipated due to stronger-than-expected consumer demand and lower-than-anticipated elasticities of demand, as well as additional planned pricing actions.



For the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings to be approximately $0.64 per share on organic net sales growth of approximately 7 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.70 per share on revenue growth of 6.0 percent to $2.91 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2022, the company now projects adjusted earnings to be approximately $2.35 per share on organic net sales growth of approximately 4 percent. It also expects Pro Forma adjusted earnings to be approximately $2.65 per share, excluding the impact of the FY22 lag between inflation and in-market pricing.



Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings to be approximately $2.50 per share on organic net sales growth of approximately 3 percent.



The Street is currently looking for earnings of $2.42 per share on a revenue growth of 2.4 percent to $11.45 billion for the year.







