

NICOSIA (dpa-AFX) - Cyprus' consumer prices continued to increase in March, data from the Statistical Service showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 7.13 percent year-on-year in March, following a 6.56 percent increase in February.



Transport prices grew 14.04 percent annually in March. Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels gained 16.56 percent and those for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased 9.35 percent.



Prices in restaurants and hotels, and those for clothing and footwear rose 4.72 percent and 2.80 percent.



The consumer price index rose 1.83 percent in March from the previous month.



For January to March period, inflation was 6.4 percent.







