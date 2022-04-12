Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
InnoCan veröffentlicht Studie in einem führenden wissenschaftlichen Magazin!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 662604 ISIN: US1431301027 Ticker-Symbol: XA4 
Frankfurt
12.04.22
08:01 Uhr
93,24 Euro
+0,33
+0,36 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CARMAX INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARMAX INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
90,8191,3114:40
90,8191,3114:40
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CARMAX
CARMAX INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CARMAX INC93,24+0,36 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.