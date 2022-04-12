

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CarMax Inc. (KMX) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $159.84 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $209.95 million, or $1.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 49.0% to $7.69 billion from $5.16 billion last year.



CarMax Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $159.84 Mln. vs. $209.95 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.98 vs. $1.27 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.25 -Revenue (Q4): $7.69 Bln vs. $5.16 Bln last year.



