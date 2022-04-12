

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Multiple people were shot inside a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, during the morning rush hours Tuesday.



Five people were injured by gunshot wounds while 13 others were hurt in the crowd response to the chaos, reports say.



'In regard to the multiple people shot at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn, there are NO active explosive devices at this time,' New York Police Department said in a statement.



Witnesses were asked to call NYPD at #800577TIPS.



The gunman, wearing a gas mask, reportedly opened fire as a Manhattan-bound train approached the 36th Street and Fourth Avenue station in Sunset Park around 8:30 a.m.



The shooting triggered service disruption and suspension of some trains.



The suspect is on the run.



NYPD has launched a preliminary investigation into the incident.







