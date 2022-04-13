

KASSEL (dpa-AFX) - K+S Group(SDFG), a German chemical company, on Wednesday raised its EBITDA outlook for the fiscal 2022 citing higher average prices in its Agriculture customer segment.



For the fiscal 2022, Kassel-headquartered firm now expects EBITDA to be in the range of 2.3 billion euros to 2.6 billion euros, up from its previous expectation of 1.6 billion euros to 1.9 billion euros.



'The increase in the outlook is mainly attributable to a further rise in average prices in the Agriculture customer segment. These will significantly outweigh expected cost increases, in particular for energy, logistics, and materials,' the company said in a statement.







