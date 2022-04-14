

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smiths Group Plc (SMIN.L), a British engineering and business company, said on Thursday that by a mutual agreement, its Chief Financial Officer John Shipsey will resign effect from April 29.



With effect from the same day, Clare Scherrer will take over as its new CFO.



Clare has previously worked for Goldman Sachs where she spent over 25 years and was a partner for more than a decade, and was most recently Co-Head of the Global Industrials business.



The Group also announced the appointment of Bernard Cicut as President of its subsidiary John Crane, with effect from April 18, replacing Jean Vernet.



Bernard joins John Crane from 3M where, he held a number of top leadership roles across multiple industrial technology segments for over three decades.







