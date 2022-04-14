

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) on Thursday announced positive results from the Phase 2/3 study evaluating their Covid-19 vaccine, Comirnaty as a booster dose in children of age 5-11 years.



In the Phase 2/3 study, data analyzed from 140 children of 5-11 years of age who received a booster dose of Comirnaty showed 6-fold increase in neutralizing antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 wild-type strain.



Data from a subanalysis of 30 sera from this study indicated a 36-fold increase in SARS-CoV-2 Omicron neutralizing titers following a booster dose of Comirnaty in children 5 through 11 years of age.



Pfizer and BioNTech said they plan to submit emergency use authorization request for a booster dose for children ages 5 through 11 in the U.S. in the coming days.



Comirnaty is approved in more than 100 countries across the globe. In 2022, revenue from Comirnaty is expected to be $32 billion, while it was $36.8 billion in 2021.







