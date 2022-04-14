

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Progressive Corp. (PGR) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year



The company's earnings totaled $0.31 billion, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $1.48 billion, or $2.51 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.4% to $13.18 billion from $11.73 billion last year.



Progressive Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $0.31 Bln. vs. $1.48 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.52 vs. $2.51 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $13.18 Bln vs. $11.73 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PROGRESSIVE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de