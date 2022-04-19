

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN, AZN.L) and Daiichi Sankyo said that they have received notification of acceptance of the supplemental Biologics License Application of ENHERTU (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) for the treatment of adult patients in the U.S. with unresectable or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer whose tumors have a HER2 (ERBB2) mutation and who have received a prior systemic therapy. The application has also been granted Priority Review.



ENHERTU is a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate being jointly developed by Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca.



The application is based on data from the pivotal DESTINY-Lung01 phase 2 trial and is supported by the phase 1 trial.



Based on pivotal DESTINY-Lung01 results showing Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca's ENHERTU demonstrated a 54.9% tumor response rate.







