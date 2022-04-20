

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Online food delivery marketplace Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L), on Wednesday, reported a 4% growth in its first-quarter Gross Transaction Value or GTV, driven by a higher Average Transaction Value.



First-quarter GTV amounted to €7.2 billion. Further, the company maintained the high level of Orders that were processed during the Covid-19 restrictions in the first quarter of last year. In the first quarter of 2022, Just Eat Takeaway.com processed 264 million Orders, roughly flat compared with the same period in 2021.



Jitse Groen, CEO of Just Eat Takeaway.com, said, 'After two years of exceptional growth, we maintain the same high level of orders that were processed during the Covid-19 restrictions. Our priority for 2022 lies in enhancing profitability and strengthening our business. We expect profitability to gradually improve throughout the year, and to return to positive adjusted EBITDA in 2023.'



Looking ahead for the full year of 2022, the company expects GTV to grow by mid-single digit year-on-year, and adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of minus 0.5% to minus 0.7% of GTV, versus the prior estimate range of minus 0.6% to minus 0.8%.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de