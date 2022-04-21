

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - While issuing a trading statement for the quarter ended 31 March 2022, Man Group Plc (MNGPF.PK, MNGPY.PK, EMG.L) said strong net inflows during the quarter resulted in record assets under management or AUM, of $151.4 billion at 31 March 2022. Net inflows were $3.1 billion, for the quarter. The group noted that the positive investment performance from alternative strategies were offset by negative market beta from long-only strategies.



Man Group Plc also announced that, as at 20 April 2022, it had completed $174 million of the $250 million share buyback announced in December 2021.







