

Earnings might be the highlight on Tuesday. Economic reports such as Durable Goods Orders, Consumer Confidence, and New Home Sales also will get special attention



Amid rising concerns about the highly infectious new strain of COVID -19, China has done massive testing among 20 million people.



Prior to the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a ceasefire in Ukraine. He said he is in Moscow to save lives.



Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading positive.



Early trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower. As of 7.47 am ET, the Dow futures were down 146.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 17.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 59.75 points.



The U.S. major averages ended Monday's session near their best levels of the day. The Dow climbed 238.06 points or 0.7 percent to 34,04946, the Nasdaq jumped 165.60 points or 1.3 percent to 13,004.85 and the S&P 500 rose 24.34 points or 0.6 percent to 4,296.12.



On the economic front, Durable Goods Orders for March will be published at 8.3 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 1.0 percent, while it was down 2.2 percent in February.



The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for February will be released at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 1.5 percent, while it was up 1.8 percent in the prior month.



The Federal Housing Finance Agency or FHFA House Price Index for February will be issued at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for 1.6 percent, while it was up 1.6 percent in the previous month.



The Commerce and Housing and Urban Development department's New Home Sales for March will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 772K, while it was up 772K in April 2022.



The Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for April is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 5, while it was up 13 in the prior month.



The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Survey Report for April will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 106.8, while it was up 107.2 in March.



Two-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



The Fed money supply for March will be revealed at 1.00 pm ET. The M2 Money Supply was up $82.9 billion.



Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index ended 1.44 percent lower at 2,886.43.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended 0.33 percent higher at 19,934.71.



Japanese shares eked out modest gains. The Nikkei average rose 0.41 percent to 26,700.11.



Australian markets tumbled on Tuesday. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell 2.08 percent to 7,318, dragged down by miners and energy stocks.







