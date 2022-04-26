

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ecolab Inc. (ECL) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $171.9 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $193.6 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Ecolab Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $236.5 million or $0.82 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.1% to $3.27 billion from $2.89 billion last year.



Ecolab Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



