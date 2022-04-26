

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets ended notably lower on Tuesday, weighed down by losses in technology and banking sectors.



Worries about growth amid looming interest rate hikes, rising inflation and the impact of the ongoing war in Ukraine rendered the mood bearish. The surge in Covid cases in China weighed as well.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended down by 0.9%. Germany's DAX drifted down 1.2% and France's CAC 40 shed 0.54%, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up 0.08%. Switzerland's SMI ended lower by 1.26%.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Denmark, Greece, Ireland, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Turkey ended sharply lower. Belgium and Iceland closed marginally down.



Russia rallied sharply. Czech Republic and Finland posted modest gains, while Norway ended flat.



Shares of energy and mining firme gained in strength as oil and commodity prices rebounded from recent losses.



In the UK market, Glencore, Fresnillo, BP, Anglo American Plc, Shell and Severn Trent gained 2 to 3.5%.



National Grid, United Utilities Group, Antofagasta, Rio Tinto, Avast, Lloyds Banking Group, British Land Co, Berkeley Group Holdings and Unilever also ended notably higher.



Ocado Group shares plunged more than 8%. HSBC Holdings lost 5.5%. After revealing a 25% decline in profits in the first quarter, the Asia-focused lender said more share buybacks were unlikely this year.



Melrose Industries, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Associated British Foods, JD Sports Fashion, Royal Mail and IAG lost 4 to 5.2%.



Aveva Group, Schrodders, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Standard Chartered, Halma, BT Group and Coca-Cola HBC ended lower by 2 to 4%.



In the German market, Hello Fresh tumbled nearly 8%. Continental, Infineon Technologies, Puma, Siemens, Deutsche Bank, Volkswagen, Adidas, BASF, E.ON. Deutsche Post, RWE, Siemens Healthineers, BMW and SAP lost 1 to 3.2%.



Munich RE surged up nearly 3%. Deutsche Boerse, Daimler and Qiagen gained 1 to 1.5%.



In the French market, Faurecia tanked nearly 11%. Valeo ended more than 5% down. Renault, Vivendi, Dassault Systemes, Essilor, Veolia, Engie, Michelin and Air France-KLM lost 1 to 4%.



Bouygues, Safran, Carrefour, Air Liquide, Orange and Unibail Rodamco gained 1 to 1.5%.



Shares of Danish shipping group Maersk gained 3.2% after the company raised its full-year profit forecast.



In economic releases, U.K. public sector net borrowing excluding banks decreased by GBP 8.8 billion from the last year to GBP 18.1 billion in March., official data showed. However, the deficit was the second-highest for the month of March since records began in 1993.



Switzerland's trade surplus decreased in the first quarter, as imports rose faster than exports, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed.



Exports increased 2.4% sequentially in the first quarter, after a 2% drop in the fourth quarter, while imports grew 2.7% in the first quarter, after a 0.9% fall in the previous quarter.







