

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - USANA Health Sciences (USNA) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $22.47 million, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $30.62 million, or $1.45 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.4% to $272.87 million from $307.98 million last year.



USANA Health Sciences earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $22.47 Mln. vs. $30.62 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.15 vs. $1.45 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.14 -Revenue (Q1): $272.87 Mln vs. $307.98 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.00 - $5.70 Full year revenue guidance: $1.100 - $1.200 Bln



