

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Persimmon plc (PSN.L), on Wednesday, issued trading update for the period from 1 January 2022 to date, and reported that it is currently trading in line with expectations as demand remains strong.



Further, the company noted that its private average sales rates are about 2% higher year on year and it has a robust forward order book of about £2.8 billion.



Dean Finch, Group Chief Executive, said, 'As expected, reflecting the profile of outlet openings, we anticipate that completions this year will be weighted towards the second half, with first half completions being lower than those delivered in the first half of 2021. We continue to expect to deliver volume growth for the full year 2022 of around 4-7% of 2021 levels, with resilient industry-leading margins...'



The Group's current forward sales position, including year to date legal completions, reflects this lower outlet position, at about £2.8 billion versus about £3.0 billion last year. The average selling price for homes sold to private owner occupiers in the forward order book is about £266,000 compared to about £252,000 in 2021.







