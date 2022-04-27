

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Go-Ahead Group PLC (GOG.L), a public transport company, reported Wednesday that its first-half profit before tax edged down 0.4 percent to 50.1 million pounds from last year's 50.3 million pounds.



Basic earnings per share, however, grew 1.9 percent to 85.0 pence from last year's 83.4 pence.



Adjusted profit before tax was 37.1 million pounds, compared to 45.4 million pounds last year. Adjusted basic earnings per share were 63.1 pence, compared to prior year's 73.7 pence.



Revenue for the first half declined 13.2 percent to 1.80 billion pounds from 2.07 billion pounds a year ago.



The company said it will reinstate its pre-COVID-19 dividend policy of paying a dividend to shareholders equivalent to between 50 percent and 75 percent of underlying earnings per share from the 2022 full year.



The board intends to recommend a dividend of not less than 50 pence per share in respect of the year 2022 in line with this policy.



Regarding the current trading, the company said its trading in the second half of the year to date is robust and the Board now anticipates a full year result ahead of its previous expectations.







