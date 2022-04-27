

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Advantest Corporation (ATE), a Japanese maker of semiconductor testing devices, on Wednesday posted a rise in earnings for the fiscal 2021, reflecting a rise in sales and a decline in financial expenses.



For the 12-month period ended in March, the Tokyo-headquartered firm reported a net income of 87.30 billion yen or 447.26 yen per share, compared with 69.78 billion yen or 351.82 yen per share, reported for the same period last year.



Pre-tax income also moved up to 116.34 billion yen, compared with 69.61 billion yen, of the last fiscal.



Operating income for the year ended on March 31 also moved up to 114.73 billion yen, from 70.72 billion, on year-on-year basis.



The Japanese company registered a decline in its financial expenses at 303 million yen, versus 1.87 billion yen of the previous year.



The Group also recorded a rise in its net sales for the year at 416.90 billion yen, from last year's 312.78 billion yen, reported for the fiscal 2021.



Looking ahead, for the fiscal 2022, the company expects to report its net income at 112.50 billion yen with a pre-tax income of 150.00 billion yen on sales of 510.00 billion yen.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ADVANTEST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de