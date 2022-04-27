

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $0.51 billion, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $1.10 billion, or $0.92 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, PayPal Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.03 billion or $0.88 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.5% to $6.48 billion from $6.03 billion last year.



PayPal Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $0.51 Bln. vs. $1.10 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.43 vs. $0.92 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.88 -Revenue (Q1): $6.48 Bln vs. $6.03 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: Adj; $0.86 Full year EPS guidance: Adj; $3.81-$3.93



