

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Financial conglomerate St. James's Place plc (STJ.L) on Thursday said its closing funds under management in the first quarter rose to 151.25 billion pounds, from 135.46 billion pounds in the year-ago period.



Net inflows during the quarter edged up to 2.91 billion pounds from 2.90 billion pounds in the comparable period of the previous fiscal.



However, Gross inflows in the first quarter slid to 4.73 billion pounds from 4.79 billion pounds in the year-ago period.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ST JAMESS PLACE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de