

DUNSTABLE (dpa-AFX) - Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) posted a fiscal 2022 adjusted loss before tax of 15.8 million pounds compared to a loss of 635.1 million pounds, prior year, largely reflecting the strong recovery the business has delivered. Before adjusting items, loss per share was 2.5 pence compared to a loss of 287.6 pence. Statutory revenues were 189.0% ahead of prior fiscal year reflecting the strong recovery in sales post COVID restrictions, and the estate growth in the UK and Germany.



For the 53 weeks to 3 March 2022, statutory profit before tax was 58.2 million pounds compared to a loss of 1.01 billion pounds, last year. Profit per share was 20.9 pence compared to a loss of 481.9 pence. Revenues increased to 1.70 billion pounds from 589.4 million pounds.



The Board declared a final dividend per share of 34.7 pence, payable on 1 July 2022.







