

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Grainger (W.W.) Inc. (GWW) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $366 million, or $7.07 per share. This compares with $238 million, or $4.48 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.5% to $3.65 billion from $3.08 billion last year.



Grainger (W.W.) Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $366 Mln. vs. $238 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $7.07 vs. $4.48 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $6.12 -Revenue (Q1): $3.65 Bln vs. $3.08 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $25.00 - $27.00 Full year revenue guidance: $14.5 - $14.9 Bln



