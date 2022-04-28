

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DTE Energy Co (DTE) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $394 million, or $2.03 per share. This compares with $397 million, or $2.05 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, DTE Energy Co reported adjusted earnings of $448 million or $2.31 per share for the period.



DTE Energy Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $394 Mln. vs. $397 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.03 vs. $2.05 last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Adj: $5.80 - $6.00



