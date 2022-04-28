

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) Thursday said its Tirzepatide (5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg) achieved superior weight loss in adults with obesity or overweight in SURMOUNT-1 clinical trial.



In topline results from the trial, the company said Tirzepatide delivered up to 22.5% weight loss in adults compared to placebo at 72 weeks of treatment.



The study enrolled 2,539 participants and was the first phase 3 global registration trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of tirzepatide in adults with obesity, or overweight with at least one comorbidity, who do not have diabetes.



Tirzepatide met both co-primary endpoints of superior mean percent change in body weight from baseline and greater percentage of participants achieving body weight reductions of at least 5% compared to placebo for both estimands. The study also achieved all key secondary endpoints at 72 weeks.







