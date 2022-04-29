

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Computacenter plc (CCC.L) on Friday said it saw strong revenue growth in the first quarter, in line with expectations.



Commenting on its earnings, the company said the growth in adjusted profit before tax was 'at a more modest level' due to one very large volume customer that has diluted overall margin.



Looking forward, Computacenter expects adjusted profit before tax at the end of first half to be lower than the year-ago period.



However, the company said it is confident that FY 2022 will be a year of further progress, and remains on track for the year as a whole.







