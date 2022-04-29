

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Henkel AG & Co. (HENOY.PK) were losing around 8 percent in the morning trading in Germany after the consumer goods maker Friday trimmed its fiscal 2022 forecast for earnings and margin, despite reporting higher sales in its first quarter. Further, the company raised full-year sales growth view.



In the first quarter, Henkel generated total sales of around 5.3 billion euros, an organic sales growth of 7.1 percent.



Sales growth was driven primarily by Adhesive Technologies, which achieved double-digit organic sales growth of 10.7 percent. Growth was achieved across all business areas.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, Henkel expects adjusted earnings per preferred share to decline in the range of 35 to 15 percent at constant currency rates, while previous outlook was a decline of 15 percent to a growth of 5 percent.



The company now sees a lower adjusted return on sales or EBIT margin in the range of 9.0 to 11.0 percent, compared to previously expected 11.5 to 13.5 percent.



The revision particularly reflects the significant increase in raw material costs and logistics services as well as effects in connection with the decision to exit business activities in Russia.



Further, Henkel now expects organic sales growth at Group level in fiscal 2022 of 3.5 to 5.5 percent, compared to previous outlook of a growth of 2.0 to 4.0 percent.



Henkel will publish its statement for the first quarter 2022 on May 5.



In Germany, Henkel shares were trading at 58.38 euros, down 7.6 percent.







