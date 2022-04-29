

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $559M, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $681 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Colgate-Palmolive Co. reported adjusted earnings of $624 million or $0.74 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $4.40 billion from $4.34 billion last year.



Colgate-Palmolive Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



