

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS has issued a public health alert for Trader Joe's ready-to-eat or RTE frozen chicken products that did not receive the benefit of import reinspection.



The RTE frozen chicken products were produced on April 14 and 16, 2022. The agency noted that a recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase.



The affected products include 12.5 oz. tray in-box packages containing 'Trader Joes Butter Chicken With Basmati Rice' with best by dates of April 14, 2023, and April 16, 2023, and lot codes '208068' and '208228'; and 8.5 oz. bag in-box packages containing 'Trader Joes Mini Chicken Tikka Samosas' with a best by date of April 14, 2023, and lot code '208072' and '207772.'



The products bear the Canadian establishment seal '913.' These items were shipped to Trader Joe's locations in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington.



FSIS discovered the problem during its routine surveillance activities of imported products. There have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' freezers. Consumers are urged to throw them away or return to the place of purchase.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de