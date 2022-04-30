Regulatory News:

Xilam Animation (ISIN Code: FR0004034072, Symbol: XIL), the independent animation production and program distribution company, announces the filing of its 2021 Financial Annual Report, with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, "AMF"), on April 29, 2022. This report has been prepared according to the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).

A reproduction of the official version of this report can be found in the Investor Relations Documentation section of the company's website (http://www.xilam.com).

Agenda

Publication of H1-2022 revenues: 21 July 2022 (after market closing)

Publication of H1-2022 results: 29 September 2022 (after market closing)

About Xilam

As a major player in the animation industry, Xilam is an integrated studio founded in 1999 that creates, produces and distributes original programmes in more than 190 countries for children and adults, broadcast on television and on SVoD (Netflix, Disney+, Amazon, NBC Universal, etc.) and AVoD (YouTube, Facebook, etc.) platforms. With a global reputation for creativity and its capacity for innovation, an editorial and commercial expertise at the forefront of its industry, Xilam is positioned as a key player in a fast-growing market. Each year, Xilam, builds on its real successes and capitalises on powerful historical brands (Oggy and the Cockroaches, Zig Sharko, Chicky, etc.) and new brands (Oggy Oggy in the pre-school sector, Mr. Magoo, Trico, etc.) which are consolidating and expanding a significant catalogue of more the 2,700 episodes and 3 feature films including the Oscar-nominated I Lost My Body. Xilam has unique GCI skills. Xilam employs more than 500 people, including 400 artists, across its studios in Paris, Lyon, Angoulême and Hô-Chi-Minh in Vietnam. Xilam is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B PEA SRD long Eligibility

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220429005763/en/

Contacts:

Marc du Pontavice Chief Executive Officer

Arnaud Duault CFO

Tel +33(0)1 40 18 72 00



Image Sept agency xilam@image7.fr

Karine Allouis (Media Relations) Tel: +33 (0)1 53 70 74 81

Laurent Poinsot (Investor Relations) Tel +33 (0)1 53 70 74 77